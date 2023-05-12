Amritsar district sees 122 stubble burning cases in one day

Tribune News Service

Manmeet Gill

Amritsar, May 11

With the harvesting of wheat crop nearly over, farmers in the district have started burning crop residue in fields. The district reported a total of 122 farm fire incidents on Thursday. As per the data available with the Punjab Pollution Control Board, the district has reported a total of 373 such incidents since April 1.

However, the district had reported a total of 1,245 farm fire incidents during the corresponding season last year. The delay in harvesting due to untimely weather conditions had delayed the harvesting of the wheat this season. Even as harvesting is nearly over in most of the areas of the district, the farmers are yet to make dry fodder.

The number of farm fire incidents is expected to increase after the farmers have completed the making of dry fodder.

The burning of crop residue in the fields has started troubling people as two major accidents were reported in the district on Wednesday. In one such incident, Sukhdev Singh, a 65-year-old resident of Kohala village lost his life as he entered the burning fields after the smoke blinded him. In another incident, a farmer storeroom in the fields was burnt in the fire.

Chief Agricultural Officer Jatinder Singh Gill said, “The district administration has appointed cluster officers and nodal officers to check burning of the crop residue.” He said that field officials of the Agriculture Department were creating awareness among the farmers regarding the adverse effects of crop residue burning.

The agriculture official stated that apart from causing pollution, the farm fires also kill friendly pests and cause damage to the soil health. “It has been proven that the fields in which the waste is left for decomposition, the need for chemical fertilisers during the next crop decreases,” he said.