Amritsar district witnesses 2 deaths; 69 new Covid cases reported

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, February 4

Two more persons lost their lives Covid-19, taking the death toll to 1,167 in the district on Friday. The district also reported 69 new cases in the past 24 hours. The tally of cases has reached 58,808 in the district.

The first deceased has been identified as Bhawani Sharma, a 65-year-old resident of Khoo Kauriyan, and the second as 65-year-old Kawaljit Kaur, a resident of Lopoke Chogawan village. Of the 69 cases reported on Friday, 25 are new cases and 44 are contacts of positive patients.

The district Health Department has also reported the recovery of 231 patients pushing the tally of those cured to 56,168. Meanwhile, the active caseload in the district is on the rise and has reached 973. Around 22,597 residents were inoculated during the vaccination drive.