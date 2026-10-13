Amritsar district’s final electoral roll lists 18.27 lakh voters

Amritsar district’s final electoral roll for 2026 lists 18,27,300 electors, an increase of 96,971 from the draft roll published after the Special Intensive Revision (SIR)-2026.

The final roll was published in accordance with the directions of the Election Commission of India, with October 1, 2026, as the qualifying date.

Advertisement

District Election Officer-cum-Deputy Commissioner Dalwinderjit Singh shared the details at a meeting with representatives of recognised political parties at the District Administrative Complex on Monday. The representatives were briefed on the final roll and provided with a soft copy without photographs on a pen drive, along with printed copies containing photographs.

Advertisement

Before the revision, the district had 19,73,071 electors, comprising 10,26,924 males, 9,46,082 females and 65 electors in the other category. The draft roll contained 17,30,329 electors, including 9,12,424 males, 8,17,851 females and 54 electors in the other category. The final roll lists 9,40,749 males, 8,86,503 females and 48 electors in the other category.

Among the district’s 11 Assembly constituencies, Amritsar West (SC) has the highest number of electors at 2,08,935, followed by Attari (SC) with 1,85,708 and Baba Bakala (SC) with 1,85,386. Amritsar North has 1,78,439 electors, while Jandiala (SC) has 1,74,635, Raja Sansi 1,63,552, Majitha 1,57,835, Ajnala 1,56,673, Amritsar South 1,54,317, Amritsar East 1,45,011 and Amritsar Central 1,16,809.

Advertisement

In Ajnala, the final roll includes 80,870 males, 75,800 females and three electors in the other category. Raja Sansi has 86,190 males, 77,358 females and four electors in the other category, while Majitha has 82,855 males, 74,979 females and one elector in the other category.

Jandiala (SC) has 91,646 males, 82,986 females and three electors in the other category. Amritsar North has 89,331 males, 89,102 females and six electors in the other category, while Amritsar West (SC) has 1,04,811 males, 1,04,119 females and five electors in the other category.

Amritsar Central has 59,591 males, 57,208 females and 10 electors in the other category. Amritsar East has 74,607 males, 70,401 females and three electors in the other category, while Amritsar South has 78,145 males, 76,165 females and seven electors in the other category.

Attari (SC) has 96,961 males, 88,745 females and two electors in the other category. Baba Bakala (SC) has 95,742 males, 89,640 females and four electors in the other category.

Dalwinderjit said the final electoral rolls would be available for public inspection at the District Election Office in Amritsar, the offices of all Electoral Registration Officers in the district and with Booth Level Officers at their respective polling stations.

Additional District Election Officer-cum-Additional Deputy Commissioner (General) Pallavi Mishra and Election Tehsildar Rajinder Singh attended the meeting. Political party representatives present included Hargurinder Singh of the Indian National Congress (Rural), Vikram Dandona of the Bharatiya Janata Party (Urban), Tara Chand of the Bahujan Samaj Party, Sarabjit Singh of the Aam Aadmi Party (Urban) and Tamim Iqbal of the Aam Aadmi Party (Rural).