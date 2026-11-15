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Home / Amritsar / Amritsar: DLSA celebrates Children’s Day with Pingalwara inmates

Amritsar: DLSA celebrates Children’s Day with Pingalwara inmates

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Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 10:02 AM Nov 15, 2026 IST
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Children's Day celebrated at the All India Pingalwara Charitable Trust in Manawala in Amritsar on Saturday.
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Jatinder Kaur, District and Sessions Judge-cum-Chairperson, District Legal Services Authority (DLSA), Amritsar, celebrated Children’s Day with children residing at the All India Pingalwara Charitable Trust in Manawala.

The celebrations coincided with the 15th Unified Games organised at the Pingalwara centre. Dr Inderjit Kaur, president of the Pingalwara Charitable Trust, along with other dignitaries, volunteers and legal professionals, attended the event.

The Unified Games featured a series of inclusive sporting activities designed for specially abled and orphaned children. These included assisted track and field events, wheelchair races, Bocce, musical chairs, tug-of-war and lemon-and-spoon races. The activities aimed at promoting confidence, teamwork and participation among the children.

Speaking on the occasion, Amardeep Singh Bains, Secretary, DLSA, Amritsar, appreciated the efforts of the Pingalwara Charitable Trust in rehabilitating, educating and nurturing vulnerable children. He commended the institution for providing them with a caring environment and a dignified life.

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Addressing the gathering, Bains said a nation’s future depended on the love, care and opportunities extended to its most vulnerable children. Every child, irrespective of physical or social circumstances, had unique talents that deserved recognition, he added.

He also stressed the importance of inclusive education and equal rights, reaffirming the DLSA’s commitment to providing free legal aid.

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