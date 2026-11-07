Amritsar: DLSA celebrates Diwali with Nari Niketan inmates

The District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) and Legal Action Aid celebrated Diwali and Bandi Chhor Divas with inmates of the State After Care Home (Nari Niketan) on Majitha Road, distributing sweets, clothes and gifts among them.

District and Sessions Judge Jitender Kaur, Additional District and Sessions Judge Sanjeev Kundi, Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Parminder Kaur, Chief Judicial Magistrate Supreet Kaur and Chief Judicial Magistrate Amardeep Singh Bains attended the programme and joined the residents in the celebrations.

Legal Action Aid national president Shart Vashisht said festivals should be celebrated with underprivileged and marginalised sections of society to promote dignity, equality and inclusion.

He said the organisation was also conducting awareness campaigns across the country to promote a Green Diwali. Urging people to avoid firecrackers, he highlighted the air and noise pollution they cause and their adverse impact on birds and animals.

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Vashisht said Legal Action Aid was committed to assisting the poor and underprivileged and would continue to organise such initiatives.

National Secretary Advocate Sanjeev Singh, National Legal Cell member Advocate Rajkumar, National Executive Committee members Pradeep Mehra and Rishi Sharma, District President Vijay Kumar, Punjab Media In-charge Gurmeet Sandhu, Gurnam Singh, Abhishek Kumar, Manish Kumar and Lal Bahadur Shukla were also present.