DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Grand Independence Day Sale Know More
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Amritsar / Amritsar: DLSA chief, secretary take stock of sanitation, security in central jail

Amritsar: DLSA chief, secretary take stock of sanitation, security in central jail

Inmates apprised of free legal aid

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 11:58 AM Sep 01, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representation: iStock
Advertisement

The chairperson of the District Legal Services Authority (DLSA)-cum-District and Sessions Judge, Amritsar -- Jatinder Kaur -- on Monday inspected the central jail here and reviewed security arrangements and other facilities made available to inmates.

Advertisement

The inspection was conducted in the presence of DLSA Secretary Amardeep Singh Bains. The DLSA chairperson visited the women’s ward and high-security barracks, taking stock of sanitation, medical facilities, security measures and other arrangements.

Advertisement

During the visit, the chairperson interacted with inmates and listened to their grievances and concerns. The jail authorities were directed to take appropriate action on genuine complaints in accordance with the law.

Advertisement

The inmates were also apprised of the free legal aid services provided by the DLSA and encouraged them to avail of those.

Emphasising the need to protect the legal and human rights of prisoners, the chairperson stressed that inmates should have access to legal assistance, healthcare, hygiene and other welfare measures mandated under law. Central Jail Superintendent Rajeev Kumar Arora briefed the chairperson about the functioning of the prison, welfare initiatives being undertaken for inmates and measures in place to maintain security and discipline.

Advertisement

The inspection was part of the DLSA’s ongoing efforts to monitor the welfare of prisoners, facilitate access to legal aid and ensure that the rights and dignity of inmates are protected, said the chairperson.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts