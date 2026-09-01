Amritsar: DLSA chief, secretary take stock of sanitation, security in central jail

The chairperson of the District Legal Services Authority (DLSA)-cum-District and Sessions Judge, Amritsar -- Jatinder Kaur -- on Monday inspected the central jail here and reviewed security arrangements and other facilities made available to inmates.

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The inspection was conducted in the presence of DLSA Secretary Amardeep Singh Bains. The DLSA chairperson visited the women’s ward and high-security barracks, taking stock of sanitation, medical facilities, security measures and other arrangements.

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During the visit, the chairperson interacted with inmates and listened to their grievances and concerns. The jail authorities were directed to take appropriate action on genuine complaints in accordance with the law.

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The inmates were also apprised of the free legal aid services provided by the DLSA and encouraged them to avail of those.

Emphasising the need to protect the legal and human rights of prisoners, the chairperson stressed that inmates should have access to legal assistance, healthcare, hygiene and other welfare measures mandated under law. Central Jail Superintendent Rajeev Kumar Arora briefed the chairperson about the functioning of the prison, welfare initiatives being undertaken for inmates and measures in place to maintain security and discipline.

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The inspection was part of the DLSA’s ongoing efforts to monitor the welfare of prisoners, facilitate access to legal aid and ensure that the rights and dignity of inmates are protected, said the chairperson.