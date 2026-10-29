Amritsar doc wins International award for kidney transplant research

Dr Bhavjot Singh, an Amritsar resident pursuing super-speciality training in nephrology, has won the International Basic and Clinical Sciences Mentee–Mentor Award 2026 at the 31st International Congress of The Transplantation Society (TTS) in Sydney, Australia.

Currently pursuing a DM in Nephrology, Dr Bhavjot presented his research at the international congress, which brought together experts from more than 105 countries. More than 2,000 research abstracts were submitted at the event.

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His research examines changes in heart function following kidney transplantation. The findings indicate improvements in the heart’s pumping function and overall performance after transplantation.

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Chronic kidney disease can increase the risk of serious cardiovascular complications. Early detection and timely treatment, along with effective management of blood pressure and blood sugar levels, can help protect both organs and reduce the risk of premature death from heart-related complications, Dr Bhavjot said.