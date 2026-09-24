Amritsar doc’s guide for UK medical exam launches in London

Amritsar-born gastroenterologist Dr Gurbilas P Singh has co-authored a guide for doctors preparing for the MRCP PACES clinical examination, launched recently at the Royal College of Physicians (RCP) in London.

Titled “Beyond Borders: MRCP PACES – Definitive Guide for Part 2 Clinical Exams for International Graduates”, the book has been written by Dr Singh and Dr R Mathialagan, with contributions from Dr Ranjandayalan and Dr Rajkulasingham.

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The book focuses on the clinical and communication skills required for the PACES (practical assessment of clinical examination skills) examination and are particularly aimed at international medical

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graduates (IMGs), who often have to adapt to the examination pattern and professional expectations of the UK medical system.

Dr Singh, who belongs to the Pannu family of Amritsar and now practises in Chandigarh, is a UK-trained physician who has been mentoring doctors preparing for postgraduate medical examinations.

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At the launch, Dr Mathialagan introduced the book as a collaborative effort aimed at providing candidates with practical guidance across the PACES curriculum.

Dr Mumtaz Patel, president of the Royal College of Physicians and chief guest at the event, spoke about differential attainment in MRCP PACES and the importance of addressing differences in examination outcomes between UK-trained and internationally trained candidates.

During a panel discussion, Dr Singh spoke about the challenges faced by IMGs while preparing for the examination. He said the book had emerged from the authors’ experience of identifying gaps in existing preparation material and mentoring candidates.