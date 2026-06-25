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Home / Amritsar / Amritsar doctors save six-month-old baby with innovative heart procedure

Amritsar doctors save six-month-old baby with innovative heart procedure

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PK Jaiswar
Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 04:00 AM Jun 25, 2026 IST
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Senior cardiologist Dr Parminder Singh Manghera, along with his team, at Guru Nanak Dev Hospital in Amritsar.
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Marking a significant achievement in paediatric cardiac care, cardiologists at Guru Nanak Dev Hospital (GNDH), attached to Government Medical College, have successfully performed a highly complex transcatheter procedure to treat a six-month-old infant suffering from a congenital heart defect.

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The infant, weighing only 4.5 kg, was experiencing failure to thrive, as his physical growth was below expected levels for his age. He was diagnosed with Patent Ductus Arteriosus (PDA), a condition in which a blood vessel connecting the aorta and pulmonary artery fails to close after birth. The defect causes excessive blood flow to the lungs and can lead to recurrent respiratory infections, breathing difficulties, poor weight gain and, in severe cases, life-threatening complications.

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Dr Parminder Singh Manghera, senior cardiologist at GNDH, said that PDA closure in infants weighing less than 5 kg is technically challenging because of the small size of their blood vessels and the limited availability of approved closure devices for such patients.

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The child was referred to GNDH after suffering recurrent chest infections and poor growth. Following a detailed evaluation, the cardiology team decided to undertake a minimally invasive transcatheter closure procedure.

Dr Manghera said that standard PDA closure devices are generally not suitable for infants with such low body weight. To overcome this challenge, the team adopted an innovative approach using a Lifetech Vascular Plug, a device not routinely used for PDA closure. Technical modifications were made to adapt the capsule-shaped plug into a configuration that could safely seal the defect in the infant.

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“The procedure was completed successfully without any complications and achieved complete closure of the PDA,” said Dr Manghera.

“There is currently no dedicated PDA closure device approved for babies weighing less than 5 kg. Without timely intervention, the child’s condition could have deteriorated further.” He said the case demonstrated how advances in interventional cardiology and innovative device-based therapies are expanding treatment options for small infants with complex congenital heart conditions.

Dr Manghera added that the entire treatment was provided free of cost under the Chief Minister’s health scheme.

The procedure would otherwise have cost between Rs 5 lakh and Rs 7 lakh at a private healthcare facility. The procedure was carried out with the support of Dr Veena Chatrath, Dr Milind and the anaesthesia team.

Congratulating the team, Government Medical College Director-Principal Dr Rajiv Devgan and Medical Superintendent Dr Karamjeet Singh said the achievement reflected the growing capabilities of government healthcare institutions in delivering advanced and highly specialised medical care. Dr Devgan said the successful use of the modified vascular plug could offer a safe and effective alternative for low-weight infants.

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