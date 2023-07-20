Amritsar: Dog dragged, case registered

Tribune News Service

Amritsar: The Majitha police have booked unknown persons on charges of cruelty to animals after a video of dragging a dog tied with a pickup truck went viral on social media. The police have registered a case under Section 11 of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act and Section 429 of the IPC in this regard. ASI Nirmal Singh said a video in which a stray dog was seen tied with a rope on the backside of Mahindra pickup truck (bearing number registration No. PB-08-CP-7206) had gone viral on social media. He said the dog was dragged with the vehicle. He said further probe was on to identify driver of the pickup truck. TNS

Two women held with intoxicants

Amritsar: The Amritsar (Rural) police have arrested two persons and recovered sedative pills from them. Those arrested were identified as Rajwinder Kaur of Liddar village and Rajwant Kaur, alias Raji, of Ramana Chak village. The police recovered 1,600 and 145 intoxicating tablets, respectively, from them. Separate cases were registered against them under the NDPS Act. TNS

Man arrested for stealing vehicles

The suspect in custody of the Amritsar police.

Amritsar: Acting on a tip-off, the Kotwali police have arrested an alleged vehicle lifter identified as Lovepreet Masih of Khokhar village in Gurdaspur district. He was riding a stolen bike. During his interrogation, the police recovered two bikes and a scooter from his possession. A case was registered against him.

