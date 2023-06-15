Amritsar: Downpour, hailstorm bring relief from scorching heat

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, June 14

A downpour accompanied by hailstorm brought the much-needed relief to city residents from the searing heat here this evening.

Rain lashed the city only in the evening. Though it lasted for a brief period, it damaged several trees in different parts of the city. Trees were seen uprooted on the Taylor Road, Link Road connection railway road and the Court Road. People were seen taking shelter in roadside shops and houses to escape the impact of the hailstorm.

The rain not only brought relief from scorching heat, but also transformed the evening into a pleasant one. People stepped out of their houses to enjoy the cool weather in late evening.