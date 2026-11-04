Amritsar drug peddler escapes from police custody at Guru Nanak Dev Hospital; SAD alleges VIP visits

A prisoner admitted to Guru Nanak Dev Hospital here last night escaped from police custody, triggering a political controversy.

The escapee has been identified as Sandeep Singh alias Kali, a resident of Shamsherpur village under the Ghanie Ke Bangar police station in Batala.

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SAD leader Bikram Singh Majithia alleged that the accused had received visits from VIP guests during his hospital stay.

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In a post on X, Majithia claimed that four FIRs had already been registered against him at the Chheharta, Civil Lines and Ghanie Ke Bangar police stations.

He further alleged that some VIP visitors had come to the hospital to meet the accused and claimed that the police had earlier traced these visitors at hotels.

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According to information, the Civil Lines police had arrested Sandeep Singh on Thursday in connection with a narcotics case. However, after he fell ill, he was taken to Guru Nanak Dev Hospital for medical treatment.

He allegedly fled after giving the slip to the police personnel deployed to guard him. The police have launched a search operation to trace him.

Following the incident, the police registered another case against the accused. An inquiry has also been initiated to ascertain how he managed to escape despite being in police custody.

The incident has once again raised questions over security arrangements for accused persons admitted to hospitals under police guard.

Shaminder Singh, SHO of the Majitha police station, confirmed the incident and said further investigation is on. He said appropriate action would be taken against cops found negligent in duty.

The police are also examining the circumstances surrounding the escape.