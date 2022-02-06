Amritsar East — important but often 'ignored' segment

According to residents, core issues such as cleaning of the Ganda Nullah, among others, have taken a back seat in the Amritsar East constituency. Photo: Vishal Kumar

Tribune News Service

Charanjit Singh Teja

Amritsar, February 5

With outsiders, celebrities or heavyweights contesting from the Assembly East for the last 10 years, core issues such as cleanliness of Ganda Nullah, shifting of the ammunition dump at Vallah village and poor road and sewer infrastructure in the entire constituency have always been ignored.

Navjot Kaur Sidhu, who won in 2012, and Navjot Singh Sidhu, who was elected in 2017, reside at Holy city locality, which is away from the constituency. Now, Bikram Singh Majithia and Navjot Singh Sidhu, both heavyweights, are outsiders.

The open drain is a major issue in the East constituency. A major portion of the nullah has been covered by the MC in the past. Former AIT chairman Dinesh Bassi had promised to cover the remaining portion of the nullah last year. However, the work of covering it was not initiated before the elections. Now, residents have been criticising the Congress government for not fulfilling the promise.

Meanwhile, environmentalists often oppose the move of the civic body to cover natural drains under the pressure of politicians. However, the MC or AIT have allowed dumping of wastewater into the open drain and not provided any solution till date.

Residents want the authorities to shift the ammunition dump away from the city, but it is not that easy. Those contesting the elections promise to shift the dump, but are not able to negotiate with the Central authorities about the issue.

Residents of Vallah village are unable to construct residential and commercial accommodations around the ammunition dump. Properties worth crores are lying vacant due to this. A large number of residents, who violated government orders, have been booked under Section 188 of the CrPC for carrying out construction around the dump. The MC has even sealed illegal marriage palaces operational near the ammunition dump. The cases of marriage palaces are sub judice. Apart from this, Vallah Road, too, is in a pathetic condition.

