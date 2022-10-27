Amritsar educators' papers presented at CBSE event

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, October 26

With a goal to push for inclusive education for children with special abilities (CWSA), two papers from educators of Spring Dale Senior School, Amritsar, were selected to be presented at the CBSE National Conference on Inclusive Education, held in Jammu.

Spring Dale School Principal Rajiv Kumar Sharma and Special Educator Prerna Khanna presented papers on ‘Parental Participation in Inclusive education’ and ‘Whole School Approach in identification and accommodation of Children with Autism Spectral Disorder’, in that order.

“Parental participation in inclusive education is a neglected subject still in our country, whereas, elsewhere, role of parents as key resource in education for CWSA has been utilised effectively. Here, it is generally not talked about, as I have experienced in last 10 years as an inclusive educator. Parental participation is important as they are the most important resource as well as stakeholders in inclusive education. There is not research being done on this subject and parents are the first partners we can engage in educating CWSA,” he said. His paper recommended awareness among parents regarding key policies and legislation in place for inclusive education.