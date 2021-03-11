Amritsar: Eight booked for extortion

Tribune News Service

Amritsar: As many as eight persons were booked for allegedly threatening a journalist here on Saturday. The accused were demanding ‘extortion’ from the victim. Those booked are Simar Kabaddi, Dholla, Amanjot, Ghuman Gill, Deepu and three others. A case under Sections 384, 511, 506, 148 and 149 of the IPC and Sections 25/54/59 of the Arms Act was registered against them though no arrest has been made so far. Deepak Bhandari, the complainant, told the police that on Saturday, his brother Amit Bhandari had gone for some work. He said around 11 pm, the accused came in two cars looking for his brother. When he told that he was not home, they threatened saying that Amit ‘owes’ huge amount and they would take that from him. He said they threatened to kill him (Amit Bhandari) if he did not give the money.