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Home / Amritsar / Amritsar: Elderly woman, son found dead at home

Amritsar: Elderly woman, son found dead at home

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PK Jaiswar
Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 09:32 AM Oct 19, 2026 IST
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A 70-year-old woman and her son were found dead in the Ram Nagar Colony area here today.

The incident came to light in the evening when neighbours complained of foul smell emanating from the house.

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The police reached the spot and sent the decomposed bodies for autopsy. The deceased were identified as Ritu and her son Gaurav (35).

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Suspecting it to be a murder, Sirivennela, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police, said they received a call around 4.30 pm and immediately reached the spot. He said they were suspecting it to be the handiwork of Gaurav’s wife as she was missing.

He said the exact reason of the death could only be ascertained after autopsy, though initial probe revealed that the suspect

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was from other state and there had been some dispute in the family. The police said investigation hinted at the use of sharp weapon and that efforts to arrest the woman were on. The police are examining the CCTV grabs to get to the depth of the case.

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