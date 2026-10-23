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Home / Amritsar / Amritsar: Encroachments delay Rs 9-crore road project

Amritsar: Encroachments delay Rs 9-crore road project

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Charanjit Singh Teja
Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 02:24 AM Oct 23, 2026 IST
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A portion of a road encroached upon by scrap dealers at Jahajgarh in Amritsar. Photo: Vishal Kumar
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Road construction work worth around Rs 9 crore under the Amritsar Improvement Trust’s Truck Stand Scheme in Jahajgarh has begun, but illegal encroachments are posing hurdles to the project.

Although machinery and construction material have started arriving at the site, the work is being hampered by the lack of clear space for construction. The Improvement Trust is now preparing to remove the encroachments. Officials said scrap dealers and shopkeepers had been offered alternative space but had not shifted, affecting the progress of the project.

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Executive Engineer Amandeep Singh said the trust had provided alternative space to scrap dealers and shopkeepers, but they had failed to relocate. The road work cannot proceed as planned until the encroached portions are cleared, he added.

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The issue of vacating the truck stand land has been pending for more than a year.

Records show that the trust has repeatedly written to the authorities seeking action. Its earlier correspondence included letters dated July 23, September 3 and October 30 in 2025, followed by January 6, March 9, April 1, July 1 and August 19 in 2026.

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The trust sent another letter on August 12 and approached the administration again on October 12 for action. A letter regarding the appointment of a duty magistrate was issued on October 13, paving the way for the proposed action.

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