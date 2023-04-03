Amritsar enter U-25 cricket final

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, April 2

Amritsar will play against Ropar in the four-day final of Punjab Inter District Under-25 Cricket tournament to be held at Mohali from April 4.

They secured the berth in the final after defeating Nawanshahr by 104 runs in the semi-final played at Gandhi Ground here on Sunday. Riding on skipper Salil Arora’s 120-run knock, the host outplayed Nawanshahr here on Sunday. He was assisted by teammate Dipanshu Chaddha who scalped five wickets for 66 runs.

In the first inning, the visitors made 208 runs. Chasing the target, the hosts were all out for 312. The visitors were 73 for two in the second inning.