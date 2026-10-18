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Home / Amritsar / Amritsar: Europe-based handler’s key operative nabbed for ASI attack

Amritsar: Europe-based handler’s key operative nabbed for ASI attack

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PK Jaiswar
Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 01:00 AM Oct 18, 2026 IST
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Police personnel brief the media about the breakthrough.
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In a major breakthrough, the Amritsar rural police have arrested Gurwinder Singh of Pandori Waraich village, who is said to be the main operative of Europe-based handler Badalpreet Singh and provided the logistic support to the miscreants for carrying out targeted attacks.

Gurwinder’s name had recently cropped up in the murderous attack of ASI Jaswant Singh, who was recently shot at by unknown persons near Bhala Pind village in the Rajasansi area on September 11.

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He had narrowly survived the attack, though he suffered a bullet injury in the head.

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He had been evading arrest since July after his name figured in the incident of hurling petrol bombs at the residence of a property dealer in Pandori Waraich village for an alleged extortion bid. Three petrol bombs were hurled at Vikram Singh’s residence. Though no one was injured, the attack caused extensive damage to the house.

Kanwalpreet Singh Chahal, Senior Superintendent of Police, Amritsar Rural, said among the three arrested in the ASI attack case included Gurpreet Singh, alias Gopi, and Karanbir Singh, alias Nandi, of Jhanjoti village.

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Karanbir Singh was later killed in an encounter at Kandowal village falling under Jhander police jurisdiction on September 27. He, along with Gurpreet Gopi, was arrested on September 19. He had fled police custody on September 22.

Chahal said during investigation, it was found that Gurwinder had provided the pistol to the accused for carrying out the targeted attack. He had been working on the directions of Badalpreet Singh, a Europe-based criminal and suspected operative of the ISI, who had been running the extortion racket from there, the official added.

He is also wanted by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in connection with the grenade attack on the Thakurdwara temple last year. The NIA had earlier carried out raids at his residence in the village.

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