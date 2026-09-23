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Home / Amritsar / Amritsar: Ex-Improvement Trust chief’s son booked for fraud

Amritsar: Ex-Improvement Trust chief’s son booked for fraud

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Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 01:31 AM Sep 23, 2026 IST
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The Civil Lines police here have booked Vansh Bassi, son of former Improvement Trust Chairman and Congress leader Dinesh Bassi, and his associate, Amit Bajaj, for allegedly duping a city resident of Rs 50 lakh in a property deal. The case was registered on the complaint of Kanwardeep Singh, a resident of Canal Colony.

The complainant alleged that he had entered into an agreement to buy a property with the accused in June 2023 and had paid Rs 50 lakh against the deal.

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According to the complaint, the agreement was never cancelled, and its validity was verbally extended several times. However, the complainant alleged that Bajaj, without his consent, executed the sale document in favor of Vansh Bassi in October last year. He also alleged that the money he paid was not returned.

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The complainant further alleged that in November last year, he came to know that the accused had entered into an agreement concerning the same property with a third party. Civil Lines SHO Mohit Kumar said efforts were on to nab the accused, who had been absconding since the registration of the case.

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