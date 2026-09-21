Amritsar: Ex-Jathedar demands resignations of Harjinder Singh Dhami, Kuldeep Singh Gargaj

Former Akal Takht Jathedar Ranjit Singh has demanded the resignations of Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) president Harjinder Singh Dhami and Akal Takht Jathedar Kuldeep Singh Gargaj over the police case involving former SGPC member Amarjit Singh Chawla.

Ranjit Singh questioned the circumstances under which a woman who had levelled allegations against Chawla was accommodated at an SGPC sarai. He demanded an inquiry to establish who had arranged her stay at the sarai and for what purpose.

Advertisement

Ranjit Singh alleged that the woman was allowed to stay at the SGPC sarai for nearly a year, in violation of the rules, and was allegedly sexually exploited during the period.

Advertisement

He said such arrangements could not have been made without the knowledge of senior SGPC functionaries and questioned the role of Dhami. He said Dhami should resign on moral grounds.