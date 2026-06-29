Amritsar: Ex-serviceman hurt in attack, case registered

The Goindwal Sahib police have registered a case against those accused of attacking and seriously injuring an ex-serviceman a few days ago.

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The accused include Jeetu, a resident of Nagoke, Gurjit Singh and Sukhwinder Kaur, a resident of Goindwal Sahib, along with an unidentified person.

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Jarmanjit Singh, the ex-serviceman, had bought a house in Goindwal Sahib and allowed Sukhwinder Kaur to live there. He did not take any rent from her. After some time, when Jarmanjit Singh asked her to vacate the house, she allegedly started arguing with him.

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A few days ago, Sukhwinder Kaur, along with her son-in-law Jeetu, Gurjit Singh and another unidentified person, stopped Jarmanjit Singh on his way and allegedly injured him with sharp-edged weapons.

He was admitted to the Civil Hospital in Tarn Taran, where doctors issued him a Medico Legal Report (MLR).

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The investigating officer in the case, ASI Nishan Singh, said that a case has been registered against the accused under Sections 115 (2), 118 (2), 351 (2), 190 and 191 (3) of the BNS. The accused are absconding.