DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Summer Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM FIFA World Cup 2026 Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Amritsar / Amritsar: Ex-serviceman hurt in attack, case registered

Amritsar: Ex-serviceman hurt in attack, case registered

Police book four accused after attack over house dispute; suspects absconding

article_Author
Our Correspondent
Tarn Taran, Updated At : 09:28 AM Jun 29, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representation.
Advertisement

The Goindwal Sahib police have registered a case against those accused of attacking and seriously injuring an ex-serviceman a few days ago.

Advertisement

The accused include Jeetu, a resident of Nagoke, Gurjit Singh and Sukhwinder Kaur, a resident of Goindwal Sahib, along with an unidentified person.

Advertisement

Jarmanjit Singh, the ex-serviceman, had bought a house in Goindwal Sahib and allowed Sukhwinder Kaur to live there. He did not take any rent from her. After some time, when Jarmanjit Singh asked her to vacate the house, she allegedly started arguing with him.

Advertisement

A few days ago, Sukhwinder Kaur, along with her son-in-law Jeetu, Gurjit Singh and another unidentified person, stopped Jarmanjit Singh on his way and allegedly injured him with sharp-edged weapons.

He was admitted to the Civil Hospital in Tarn Taran, where doctors issued him a Medico Legal Report (MLR).

Advertisement

The investigating officer in the case, ASI Nishan Singh, said that a case has been registered against the accused under Sections 115 (2), 118 (2), 351 (2), 190 and 191 (3) of the BNS. The accused are absconding.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts