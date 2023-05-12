 Amritsar: Excelsum hosts Mother’s Day event : The Tribune India

Campus notes

Excelsum High Senior Secondary School organises Mother’s Day in Amritsar on Thursday. Tribune photo



Tribune News Service

Amritsar: Excelsum High Senior Secondary School organised a day of frolicking and amusement for mothers to mark the special day, Mother’s Day. Mothers were invited to the school premises and special events were planned for them. Workshops on makeup, resin art, tie and dye, mocktails and baking were conducted for the mothers. “Bake with Agam” was conducted by Class VI student Agam Singh Kohli, who is a proficient young baker. The cookies and muffins taught by him were well appreciated and relished. Salad presentation competition was also organised for which the mothers showcased their ingenious and creative skills. There were a lot of hampers as prizes, which were given out to the mothers for different activities.Gunita Grewal, Director-Principal of the school, thanked all the mothers for being a part of this special event and praised them for performing their duties relentlessly towards ensuring the well-being of their children day-in and day-out, without fail, and without a break.

BBK DAV students get placements

Students of PG Department of Computer Science, BBK DAV College for Women, Amritsar, got placed in Wipro, a multinational company, which provides information technology, consultation and business process services. In a virtual placement drive, 11 students got selected in Wipro and WILP-work integrated learning programme, under which students have been offered a full time job and a sponsorship for MTech degree. The selection procedure included an online assessment round followed by the technical and HR interview. Dr Ramesh Arya, vice-president, DAV CMC, and Principal Pushpinder Walia congratulated the students on their momentous achievement. The Principal also acknowledged the persistent efforts of Manoj Puri, dean placements, and his entire team.

20 schools participate in millet fair

International Millet Fair-2023 was organised at St Soldier Elite Convent School, Chawinda Devi, under the aegis of Sahodaya Schools Complex, Amritsar. The event was graced by two distinguished personalities — Dr Harnoor Kaur Dhillon (SDM Majitha) and Dr Harnek Singh. About 20 schools of the area participated in the fair. Activities were categorised into three groups: PPT presentation (Future aspects of millets), millets in taste (Recipes using millets as main ingredients) and art (Fun with millets).

Bhavan students shine in art contest

Bhavan’s SL Public School got the first, Sri Guru Harkrishan Sen. Sec. Public School, Majitha Road, second, and DAV International School bagged the third position in the art competition. In the recipe contest, St Soldier Elite Convent School, Jandiala Guru, pocketed the first, DAV Public School second and Spring Dale Senior School got the third position. Similarly, in the PPT presentation, DAV International School got the first position, Bhavan’s SL Public School second and Sidana International School got the third position. Principal of the school, Amandeep Kaur, motivated the students to participate in such international competitions and to prove the ability.

Holy Heart students shine

Holy Heart students with medals in Amritsar on Thursday.

Students of Holy Heart School won several medals at World Scholars Cup held at Learning Paths School, Mohali. The theme of World Scholars Cup 2023 was reconstructing the past. The tournament of champions included team debate, collaborative writing, scholars challenge and scholars bowl. The students of class VI, VII, VIII and IX falling under the junior category proved that the tough grind is the key to success. Team of Ekam Kaur, Ekamjot Kaur and Eeshanjit Singh made the school proud by bagging first position and winning trophy in collaborative writing while competing with over more than 20 schools from different regions. In addition to this, Ekam Kaur, Ekamjot Kaur, Manveer kaur, Jaismeen Kaur, Medha Aggarwal, Pawandeep Kaur, Dilpreet Kaur, Arshita Virk, Abhijot Kaur, Muskaanpreet Kaur, Abijot Singh, Sultan, Nishal, Eeshanjit Singh and Dhairya got 17 gold and 22 silver medals in various events held in the tournament of champions. Ekam Kaur, a student of Class VII set the stage on fire by singing a song, Dandelions by Ruth B in talent show. The audience was enthralled with her performance and she won a huge round of applause. All the teams have been selected for the global round to be held abroad. The school authority acknowledged the achievements and encouraged them to do wonders in the global round.

