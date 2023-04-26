 Amritsar: Excelsum students win contest : The Tribune India

Campus notes

A student of Excelsum High being felicitated. Tribune photo



Tribune News Service

Amritsar: Two students of Excelsum High, Rubina and Kharika, made the school proud by securing first and third positions, respectively, in the elocution competition held at Spring Dale School organised under Sahodya Schools Complex. Both winners competed against participants from 14 schools in two categories. The theme of the competition was inclusive education and NEP 2020. Rubina and Kharika expressed their thoughts elegantly, inspiring the audience to embrace change for a brighter future for all kinds of learners, which will pave the way for a progressive society and nations.

Orientation programme at KCVAS

Khalsa College of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (KCVAS), Amritsar, today organised an orientation programme for the internship students, who are going to pass their BVSc and AH degree soon. Dr HK Verma, Principal, briefed the students about the job opportunities, responsibilities they carry when they go out in the field and carry out treatment of the animal, various technical aspects of the profession, pharmaceutical industry demand, their role as a veterinarian in the society and how they can contribute to the betterment of livestock and livestock-related products. He said as the coming time is of the livestock sector, the students must know about the importance and how immensely the sector contributes from the birth of an individual to the last days of life. As an intern, they will have the opportunity to work with an experienced team of veterinarians and researchers and will also learn about the latest advancements in animal health and gain hands-on experience in the field. The internship batch comprised 57 students and they took special interests in the session.

Meet on digital initiatives at KCW

The Postgraduate Department of Computer Science in association with the Research and Development Cell of Khalsa College for Women, Amritsar, organised a faculty development programme (FDP) on 'Digital Initiatives in India'. The main objective of the FDP was to bring faculty members from various disciplines under one roof and connect them with leading experts in the field of digital tools in education so that teachers can learn new and better ways to communicate and mentor students digitally. The resource person of the FDP, Dr Deepa Sikand Kauts, Professor Education Department, Guru Nanak Dev University, explained digital initiatives in education, which includes various platforms like SWAYAM, NPTEL, e-Yantra, FOSSEE, Virtual LAB etc. and E-Content Development tools. She briefed about the four quadrants of the courses hosted on SWAYAM- (i) video lecture, (ii) specially prepared reading material that can be downloaded/printed(iii) self-assessment tests through tests and quizzes and (iv) online discussion forum for clearing the doubts. She urged teachers to understand and practice "Outcomes Based Teaching" and "Learner Centric Teaching Strategies".

GNDU hosts quiz contest

Guru Nanak Dev University organised a quiz competition here today in the sequence of events being organised under G20 "University Connect" lecture series. The theme of the quiz competition was knowing G20 countries. Prof. Shalini Bahel, Dean, College Development Council, supervised the activities carried out during the event. A total of 11 teams registered and participated in this quiz competition from various departments of GNDU campus Amritsar -- Computer Engineering and Technology, Architecture, Electronics Technology, Social Sciences and Punjab School of Economics, etc. and college - GNDU College Verka, BBK DAV College Amritsar, Kanya Mahavidyalaya, Jalandhar, etc. Questions related to G20 countries, their culture and socio-economic structures as well as their countries heads were asked by the quiz master with the help of audio-visual aids.

Millet Awareness Workshop held

A millet awareness workshop was organised at KV No. 4, Pathankot, by Asis Naturals under the aegis of Kheti Viraasat Mission. All the students and teachers of the vidyalaya took part in it and learned the benefits of millet. They also learnt recipes of millets. Students showed great enthusiasm in learning all these recipes. They came to know that millet is a good source of protein, fiber, key vitamins, and minerals. The potential health benefits of millet include protecting cardiovascular health, preventing the onset of diabetes, helping people achieve and maintain a healthy weight, and managing inflammation in the gut. Such workshops really help stud ents in becoming prepared for real life challenges by maintaining their good health. The principal of the Vidyalaya, Neelam Gularia, appreciated the efforts of Asis Naturals in making students as well as teachers aware about benefits of millet.

Tribune Shorts


