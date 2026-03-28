Amritsar: Fake Indian currency dropped by drone raises alarm over economic sabotage

The recovery of fake Indian currency notes (FICN) worth Rs 2.5 lakh by the Border Security Force (BSF) and Amritsar rural police along the Indo-Pak border in Amritsar has triggered concerns of a potentially dangerous shift from conventional smuggling to calibrated economic sabotage.

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The counterfeit currency, dropped via a drone from across the border, was seized during a search operation in the Gharinda area following intelligence inputs about aerial movement. While the amount involved is modest, security experts warn that the implications are far more serious.

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This is the first instance of fake currency being smuggled through drones in the region—a method so far largely used for narcotics and arms trafficking.

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“This may be an attempt to test a new channel to systematically inject counterfeit notes into the Indian economy,” said a senior Punjab police official, wishing anonymity. “What looks like a small recovery could be a pilot run,” he added. He pointed out that drone-based delivery allows precise, low-risk drops that are harder to intercept.

Unlike drugs or weapons, fake currency directly targets financial stability, said another official. The incident also exposes a potential blind spot in existing counter-drone systems being used to detect consignments. Smaller payloads like currency packets can evade radar and surveillance grids, making them an attractive option for hostile networks.

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Investigators are now probing whether the consignment was meant for a local distribution chain and if similar drops have gone undetected in the past. The seized notes have been sent for forensic analysis to trace their origin and printing quality—key indicators of whether they are part of a larger, organised counterfeit operation.

With smuggling networks diversifying their tactics, officials say the threat is no longer confined to law and order but extends to economic security.

The BSF and Punjab Police have intensified surveillance, but the incident underscores the urgent need for upgraded anti-drone technology and closer coordination among intelligence and financial enforcement agencies.