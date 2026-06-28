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Home / Amritsar / Amritsar: Farmers’ manhandling by cops flayed

Amritsar: Farmers’ manhandling by cops flayed

Leaders said farmers wanted to present their demand charter for the restart of the cooperative sugar mill

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Our Correspondent
Tarn Taran, Updated At : 09:54 AM Jun 28, 2026 IST
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Farmers participate in the Pakka Morcha raising slogans against the state government. Photo: Gurbaxpuri.
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The Sanyukt Kisan Morcha’s protest against the transfer of ownership of the cooperative sugar mill Sheron entered its 38th day today.

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On this occasion, leaders addressed the farmers and strongly condemned their roughing up by the police yesterday. Farm leaders Daljit Singh Dayalpura, Manjit Singh Baggu, Mahavir Singh Gill, Nachhattar Singh Pannu, Tarsem Singh Luhar, Inderjit Singh Marhana and others addressed the gathering.

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The leaders said the farmers wanted to present their demand charter for the restart of the cooperative sugar mill Sheron by submitting their demand letter to Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains and Manish Sisodia, who attended the government function yesterday, but the administration did not give them a chance to even present their point.

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On the contrary, the farmers were roughed up by the police. The leaders said the cooperative sugar mill had come into existence with the shares of farmers, due to which they could not allow it to be transferred to other departments. They said the organisations would continue their struggle till their aim was fulfilled.

Gurpreet Singh Gandiwind, Gurdial Singh, Resham Singh Failoke and Baldev Singh also addressed on this occasion.

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