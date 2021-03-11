Amritsar: Farmers seek enough power for tubewells

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, May 2

Farmers from 16 kisan unions under Sanyukt Kisan Morcha staged a protest outside the office of Executive Engineer of Canal and Irrigation Department here on Monday complaining that fields were not getting canal water for irrigation.

Farmer leaders alleged that the Aam Aadmi Party government in the state was no better than the previous Congress and SAD governments as it had not fulfilled its promises regarding adequate power supply for tubewells and supply of canal water.

Jamhoori Kisan Sabha president Dr Satnam Singh Ajnala, Kirti Kisan Union leader Jatinder Chinna and All-India Kisan Sabha leader Lakhbir Singh Nizampura alleged that water has not been released into canals till date. They demanded that repair works, if any, should be done, when there is no demand for water in fields and it was not wise to initiate these works when crops are required to be irrigated.

Leaders also demanded that in canals which are being paved with concrete, designated spaces should be constructed for bathing of animals. They leaders also complained that the tubewells were getting less than three hours of power supply daily, which was not sufficient.

They demanded Rs 1,000 per quintal bonus for wheat growers reasoning that loss of yield had put farmers in financial trouble.

In a separate protest, farmers under the banner of Bharti Kisan Union Ekta Ugrahan staged a protest outside the office of the Sub Divisional Magistrate here alleging that farmers were facing problems in getting fair compensation for the agricultural land for the construction of Delhi-Amritsar-Katra National Highway.

Balwinder Singh Mahal, a union leader, alleged that lands owned by politically connected persons were being declared as commercial lands and their owners were being paid much more compensation than ordinary farmers. He said adjoining agricultural plots were being arbitrarily classified into agricultural and commercial lands. He alleged that huge amount of money have exchanged hands to benefit the owners of alleged commercial lands. The union also levelled allegations of corruption against the officials overseeing the land acquisition and compensation process.