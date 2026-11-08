Amritsar: Farmers urged to adopt super seeders to curb stubble burning

The Agriculture Department has demonstrated the use of a super seeder for wheat sowing to promote in-situ paddy straw management and discourage stubble burning in Amritsar district.

The demonstration was conducted in the fields of farmer Kabul Singh at Bhaini Gillan village in the Mudhal circle, where wheat was sown without removing paddy straw from the field.

Agriculture Extension Officer Mandeep Singh Khullar, who organised the demonstration, said the super seeder enabled farmers to sow wheat directly into fields containing paddy residue, eliminating the need to burn stubble.

He said the technique not only helped reduce air pollution but also retained organic matter in the soil, helping maintain its fertility.

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Khullar said farmers could use the machine after harvesting paddy with a combine harvester to manage crop residue and ensure timely wheat sowing. The demonstration was organised under the directions of Deputy Commissioner Dalwinderjit Singh and the guidance of Chief Agriculture Officer Dr Amarjit Singh Dusan Jh and Block Agriculture Officer Dr Raman Kumar.

The department appealed to farmers to cooperate in preventing stubble burning and protecting the environment.