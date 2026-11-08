Gen Z Speak Up !
search-icon-img
Dainik TribunePunjabi Tribune
Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Amritsar / Amritsar: Farmers urged to adopt super seeders to curb stubble burning

Amritsar: Farmers urged to adopt super seeders to curb stubble burning

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 10:11 AM Nov 08, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

The Agriculture Department has demonstrated the use of a super seeder for wheat sowing to promote in-situ paddy straw management and discourage stubble burning in Amritsar district.

The demonstration was conducted in the fields of farmer Kabul Singh at Bhaini Gillan village in the Mudhal circle, where wheat was sown without removing paddy straw from the field.

Agriculture Extension Officer Mandeep Singh Khullar, who organised the demonstration, said the super seeder enabled farmers to sow wheat directly into fields containing paddy residue, eliminating the need to burn stubble.

He said the technique not only helped reduce air pollution but also retained organic matter in the soil, helping maintain its fertility.

Advertisement

Khullar said farmers could use the machine after harvesting paddy with a combine harvester to manage crop residue and ensure timely wheat sowing. The demonstration was organised under the directions of Deputy Commissioner Dalwinderjit Singh and the guidance of Chief Agriculture Officer Dr Amarjit Singh Dusan Jh and Block Agriculture Officer Dr Raman Kumar.

The department appealed to farmers to cooperate in preventing stubble burning and protecting the environment.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts