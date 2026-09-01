Amritsar: Farmers, workers press for assured crop procurement price, loan waiver

A large number of farmers, workers and youth rallied outside the Deputy Commissioner’s office here on Monday led by Kisan Mazdoor Morcha, Punjab chapter demanding remunerative crop procurement, loan waivers and measures to address the agrarian crisis in the state.

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Led by the Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee, the protesters demanded that the state government ensure procurement of basmati, maize, moong, mustard and potatoes at remunerative prices linked to the Minimum Support Price (MSP).

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Addressing the gathering, committee state leader Sarwan Singh Pandher demanded complete waiver of loans taken by farmers and workers, besides compensation and government jobs for families of farmers and workers who had died by suicide amid the agrarian crisis.

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The Morcha also sought an effective policy to tackle floods, groundwater depletion and air and water pollution in Punjab, besides distribution of river waters according to the riparian principle.

The protesters demanded that the Punjab Assembly pass resolutions rejecting the Seed Act, 2025, Cooperation Act, 2026, the G-Ram-G law, which they alleged had been introduced by dismantling the MGNREGA, and the Electricity Amendment Bill, 2025. They also sought an end to the installation of prepaid electricity meters and urged the state government to pass a resolution seeking cancellation of the India-US trade deal.

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The Morcha demanded withdrawal of police and railway cases registered during farmers’ and workers’ protests, as well as cases related to stubble burning. It also sought compensation and government jobs for families of those who died during the agitations.

The protesters called for immediate withdrawal of the land pooling policy and an end to the alleged forced acquisition of farmers’ land for the Bharatmala project. Other demands included effective action against drugs, employment opportunities for Punjab’s youth and an immediate halt to drone-based mapping of villages allegedly being carried out by private entities without residents’ consent.

During the gatherings, five resolutions were passed. The protesters demanded that the state government reject the four labour codes introduced by the Centre after repealing existing labour laws. They also condemned what they described as the repression of employees participating in ongoing protests and sought acceptance of their demands.

Another resolution called for an immediate end to ethanol blending in petrol, alleging that it was damaging vehicles. The protesters also demanded an immediate resolution to the fertiliser shortage and a crackdown on its black marketing, besides adequate supplies for farmers.