Amritsar fast becoming conference, exhibition hub, say experts

Neeraj Bagga

Amritsar, September 26

By hosting back to back national and international conferences, the city of the Golden Temple is fast becoming a destination for meeting, incentive, conferences and exhibition (MICE) tourism. After successfully hosting the G20 meet followed by the Northern Zonal Council (NZC) meeting, the city is ushering towards a corporate, religious and medical tourist destination. Such events are heralding a cultural change in the city home to the holiest Sikh shrine in the world.

Prof Bikramjit Singh Hundal from Guru Nanak Dev University Business School said selecting the city of Golden Temple for G20 and the 31st meeting of the Northern Zonal Council had connected with Asia.

Seamless connectivity to Peshawar, which is close to Afghanistan, integrated South Asia. Its trade potential would be a game changer for Amritsar, he said.

Apart from religious tourism, the city is a hub for medical tourism. National and international conferences held here bring together civil societies, parliamentarians, think tanks, women, youth, universities, labour, businesses and researchers.

This would go a long way for the city to establish international credence. The participants learn about culture, cuisine and social activities of the state.

Gunbir Singh, president, Dilbir Foundation, said, “The Heart of Asia meet held here in 2016 introduced elements of Amritsar. The G20 and now the Northern Zonal Council meet have added to the city’s reputation. Amritsar is well connected by air, rail and road. The city has excellent social and hospitality infrastructure.”

APS Chatha, a hotelier, said to accommodate rising floating population, the government had to ensure high quality civic amenities, clean and beautiful surroundings. Regular garbage lifting, cleaning of roads, proper traffic signals and road signs were a must in the city, he said.

