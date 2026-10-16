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Home / Amritsar / Amritsar: Father-son duo among five arrested with 13 pistols, hand grenades

Amritsar: Father-son duo among five arrested with 13 pistols, hand grenades

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Charanjit Singh Teja
Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 01:45 AM Oct 16, 2026 IST
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The Counter Intelligence, Amritsar, busted a suspected cross-border arms and explosives smuggling module with the arrest of five persons, including a father-son duo, and recovered an assault rifle, two hand grenades and 13 foreign-made pistols from their possession.

Punjab Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav said on Thursday that the accused were allegedly involved in retrieving consignments of arms, ammunition and explosives dropped by drones from across the International Border and supplying them further through their local network.

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The arrested persons have been identified as Gurpreet Singh and his son Jaskaran Singh, both residents of Ballarwal village in Ajnala; Veenu, a resident of Sagarpur in Batala; Amritpal Singh, a resident of Rasulpur village in Batala; and Gaurav Masih, a resident of Gounspura village in Batala.

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The police recovered one .30-bore assault rifle, two hand grenades, four 9-mm Glock pistols, nine .30-bore pistols and 25 live cartridges. Two motorcycles, a Honda Livo and a Hero Splendor, allegedly used for transporting the consignments, were also impounded.

Sharing details, the DGP said the Counter Intelligence unit had received specific input that Gurpreet Singh and Jaskaran Singh were in contact with a foreign-based smuggler. The duo allegedly retrieved consignments of weapons, ammunition and explosives dropped by drones on the smuggler's instructions and supplied them to other operatives.

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According to the police, the father-son duo was scheduled to meet their associates Veenu, Amritpal Singh and Gaurav Masih near Teri village in Ajnala to hand over a consignment of arms and explosives. Acting on the intelligence input, CI teams raided the identified location and arrested all five accused, recovering the weapons and explosives, the DGP said.

Preliminary investigation indicated that the foreign-based handler was using encrypted communication platforms to coordinate the movement of consignments and avoid detection by the police, Yadav said.

Further investigation is underway to establish the forward and backward linkages of the alleged smuggling network and identify other persons involved in the operation.

A case under Sections 25 and 25(1-A) of the Arms Act, Sections 4 and 5 of the Explosive Substances Act, and Section 61(2) of the BNS has been registered at the State Special Operation Cell (SSOC) police station in Amritsar.

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