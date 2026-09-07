Amritsar: Fifth accused in Chamiari police post attack arrested

The Amritsar Rural Police have arrested the fifth accused in connection with the July 20 bottle-bomb attack on the Chamiari police post under the Ajnala police station.

Shah Nawaz, a resident of Old Delhi, who was brought from a Sangrur jail on a production warrant, had allegedly funded the attack by transferring Rs 40,000 through GPay to a bank account of the four accused, including a juvenile, who are already arrested in the case. The police said Shah Nawaz was in contact with an alleged Pakistan-based ISI handler, identified as Rana Bai, and made the payment on his directions.

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The police are questioning him to ascertain the funding channel and establish the wider network behind the attack. Manideep Singh, Pardeep Singh and Karanveer Singh, alias Gora, were arrested earlier for allegedly hurling twin bottle bombs at the police post during the intervening night of July 20 and 21. They had arrived on a motorcycle and fled after carrying out the attack. The four accused were traced with the help of CCTV footage and were arrested a week after the incident.

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During the interrogation, they allegedly revealed that they had been in contact with Rana and carried out the attack at his behest.

Shah Nawaz was arrested by the Sangrur police in another criminal case a few days after the Chamiari incident. The Amritsar Rural police subsequently secured his custody on a production warrant.

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Investigators are also examining whether the accused had any connection with other attacks on police personnel or establishments, including the killing of ASI Joga Singh, who was shot dead while riding a two-wheeler.

Security up at Police establishments

Police sources said Pakistan-based handlers were allegedly trying to target police establishments in Punjab. Following intelligence inputs, security has been strengthened around police stations and posts. The Chamiari attack comes amid a series of low-intensity blasts and grenade or incendiary attacks targeting police infrastructure in Punjab’s border districts over the past two years.