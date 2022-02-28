Amritsar: Finance firm employee robbed of Rs1.74 lakh

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, February 27

Two unidentified armed persons robbed a finance company employee of Rs1.74 lakh, when he was returning to his office to deposit the same on Friday evening.

The incident came to light when a complaint was lodged with the Kamboh police station on Saturday. The police have registered a case under Section 379-B of the IPC against two unidentified persons and launched further investigation.

Jaspreet Singh, a resident of Korewal village in Moga, said he was working as field assistant with Bharat Finance Company. He said the company offers easy loans to poor and needy women. He said on Friday, he collected the monthly instalments worth Rs1.74 lakh from different villages. He said he was coming to his office located at Naraingarh in Chheharta area and when he reached near Wadala Bhitewad link road, two youths with faces covered came on a bike and intercepted him.

He said they took out sharp weapons and snatched the kit in which he had kept the money and the biometric machine. ASI Palwinder Singh said probe was on. He said CCTV cameras in nearby areas were being scanned to find clues about the perpetrators. —