Amritsar: Fire Safety Drill at DAV public School

Tribune News Service

Amritsar: A mock drill on fire safety was organised at DAV Public School, Lawrence Road, Amritsar. The objective was to review the preparedness and evaluate standard operating procedure during emergency. Officials of the department guided the teachers regarding the safety measures to be followed in times of fire outbreak. The teachers carried out a successful simulation exercise.. Regional Officer Punjab (Zone A) Dr Neelam Kamra appreciated the efforts of the school and stated that such exercises would help generating awareness regarding fire safety and other disaster management techniques. Dr Pallavi Sethi , Principal of the school, said the exercise was a big step towards preparedness against disaster and urged that a safe and secure environment is needed for the welfare of the students and staff.

Writing and pronunciation competition

DAV college held competitions for writing and pronunciation. Dr Amardeep Gupta, Principal, DAV College Amritsar, said the writing competition was organised by the Punjabi Department. Dr Gupta told that more than a hundred students participated in this competition and its main objective was to improve the writing and pronunciation of the students. Prof Kamaljit Rana, Head of Punjabi Department, said such competitions lead to mental development of the students.

Inter-State Youth Festival ‘UDAAN -2022’

Global Group of Institutes organised inter-state youth festival ‘Udaan-2022’ which is held annually at its campus. A large number of students representing various colleges and technical institutes from different parts of Punjab and other states participated with zeal and enthusiasm in this entertaining and knowledge enhancing extravaganza and show cased their talent in a wide array of technical, non-technical and cultural activities during various events. The students displayed their technical knowledge, imagination and innovative ideas. The inter-state youth festival ‘UDAAN 2022’ overall trophy for the best performance was bagged by Shanti Devi Arya Mahila College, Dinanagar. The students of Global Group of Institutes, Amritsar secured the second place.

Literary utsav at Goodwill School

Book Readers Club of the school organised a Literature Utsav-2022 (part 2) dedicated to renowned punjabi poet Shiv Kumar Batalavi to identify and nurture the artistic and creative talent of students. Inter house contests in poetry and short story writing, folk song singing, were held for primary and secondary classes. These students also presented their impressions and views on books and newspapers recently read by them. Harmeen Kaur Class 8th was declared best poet, Khushdeep Kaur Class 9th the best mini story writer, Prabhnoor Kaur Class 6th was adjudged as the best book reader and Sarabsukhdeep Kaur, Class 5th, best newspaper reader respectively. Armandeep Kaur and Saraddeep Kaur Class 4th were adjudged as the best folk singer. A book reading corner was the main attraction of at the utsav. Principal Jasbinder Kaur appreciated the students and teachers for this creative programme.

Gurpurab celebrations held

Guru Nanak Dev’s birth anniversary was celebrated with enthusiasm at DAV International School. Raagi Jathha including Bhai Sahib Bhai Jaswant Singh Ji, Saabka, Hajuri Raagi, Shri Darbar Sahib, Bhai Satwant Singh ji and Bhai Fateh Singh ji were present on the occasion. The event began with a warm welcome of the guests. A Shabad was performed by the students. The Raagi Jathha added to the divinity of the occasion by singing Shabads.

Poetry recital competition held

Gurdaspur: Harmanjit Kaur of Government Senior Secondary School (GSSS), Cheema Khudi aced a poetry recital competition of Sri Hargobindpur education block held at GSSS, Cheema Khudi. She recited a poem of Robert Frost, an American poet. The competition was organised by the State Council of Educational Research and Training for the students of +1 and +2 classes of all government schools of the block. Snehapreet Kaur of GSSS, Dakoha, and Neha of GSSS, Harchowal, bagged the second and third spots respectively. The winners were felicitated by the Principal of the school.