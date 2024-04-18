Amritsar first in Punjab to provide online services

Amritsar, April 17
The district clinched the first position in the state in providing online services to its residents. Deputy Commissioner Ghanshyam Thori congratulated employees for providing timely services to 99.94% applicants.
Pendency was eliminated to a large extent in the past few months due to strenuous efforts to clear backlog of e-sewa cases, he said, adding that this enabled the district to maintain its position at the top in the state.
As many as 41 service centers have been working here and services of various departments were being provided to about 425 people in these service centers daily.
Over 4.22 lakh applicants approached Sewa Kendras from April 15, 2023 to till now. Out of them over 3.92 lakh were provided various services. In addition, 9,558 applications have been rejected, about 10,313 applications are in process and about 10,335 applications are pending.
