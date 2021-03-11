Amritsar: Five cell phones seized from jail

Tribune News Service

Amritsar: The Amritsar Central Jail authorities confiscated five mobile phones from high security jail complex here on Wednesday. The mobile phones were found abandoned in different parts of the jail premises. Following a complaint by the jail authorities, two separate cases were registered against unidentified persons in this connection. TNS

Two mobile phone snatchers nabbed

Amritsar: The police have arrested two snatchers who robbed a mobile phone from a vegetable vendor five days ago. Complainant Amarinder Kumar said he used to sell vegetables in Ram Nagar Colony. He said five days ago when he was returning home, two bike-borne persons snatched his phone. The accused have been identified as Paramjit Singh and Avtar Singh of Bal Kalan village.