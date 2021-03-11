Amritsar: Five cell phones seized from jail

Amritsar: The Amritsar Central Jail authorities confiscated five mobile phones from high security jail complex here on Wednesday. The mobile phones were found abandoned in different parts of the jail premises. Following a complaint by the jail authorities, two separate cases were registered against unidentified persons in this connection. TNS
Two mobile phone snatchers nabbed
Amritsar: The police have arrested two snatchers who robbed a mobile phone from a vegetable vendor five days ago. Complainant Amarinder Kumar said he used to sell vegetables in Ram Nagar Colony. He said five days ago when he was returning home, two bike-borne persons snatched his phone. The accused have been identified as Paramjit Singh and Avtar Singh of Bal Kalan village.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Taiwan issue: India calls for restraint, says it does not explicitly endorse ‘One-China’ policy
MEA’s call for avoidance of unilateral actions to change sta...
No PM ambitions, but ready to play role in forging opposition unity: Nitish
'It is my wish that all come together'
Migrant labourer shot dead in Jammu and Kashmir
The attack came three days ahead of 75th Independence Day on...
Himachal Government introduces more stringent version of anti-conversion law
The Act prohibits conversion by misrepresentation, force, un...
Nude photoshoot: Mumbai Police to question actor Ranveer Singh on August 22
A case has been registered at Chembur police station against...