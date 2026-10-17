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Home / Amritsar / Amritsar: Fogging stepped up; watch out for symptoms: Health officials

Amritsar: Fogging stepped up; watch out for symptoms: Health officials

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Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 01:36 AM Oct 17, 2026 IST
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Health officials with students of a government school
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Fogging has been intensified in government schools and other hotspots under the Punjab Government’s campaign “Har Shukarwar, Dengu Te war” initiative.

The campaign also focuses on creating awareness about mosquito breeding and also lists preventive measures.

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Addressing students and the staff at Government Senior Secondary School, Gawal Mandi, district epidemiologist Dr Harjot Kaur said stagnant water provided ideal breeding conditions for mosquitoes. She urged residents to inspect their houses every Friday and ensure that water did not accumulate in air coolers, refrigerator trays, flowerpots, water tanks, unused articles kept on rooftops and other containers.

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Preventing mosquito breeding was the most effective way to control dengue, she said, appealing to people to cooperate with the Health Department. The residents were also advised to wear full-sleeved clothes and use mosquito repellents.

District Mass Education and Information Officer Amardeep Singh said dengue was a viral disease transmitted through the bite of the Aedes aegypti mosquito. Its symptoms include high fever, headache, muscle and joint pain, pain behind the eyes and vomiting. Bleeding from the nose, mouth or gums could also occur, he added.

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