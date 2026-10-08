Amritsar: Food safety team challans sweets shop, issues 2 notices

The Food Safety Department has challaned a sweet shop and served two show-cause notices during an inspection of food outlets in the Rani Ka Bagh and Chheharta areas here.

The action was taken by a team led by district health officer Dr Manjit Singh Rataul, along with Food Safety officer Simranjit Singh Gill.

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The challan was issued after the team found unhygienic conditions at a sweet shop, while two show-cause notices were served on establishments that failed to produce their food safety licence or registration on the spot.

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The team collected five enforcement samples of pastries, sandwiches, khoa burfi and rasgullas for testing. During the inspection, around 7 kg of stale and artificially coloured sweets were destroyed on the spot.

The team also resolved a complaint related to food safety during the inspection drive.