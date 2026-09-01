Amritsar: Footpaths, public places cleared of encroachments

Stepping up its drive against encroachers, the Municipal Corporation on removed illegal structures from Sultanwind Road, Tarn Taran Road and the area near BK Dutt Gate. The civic body staff cleared roads, footpaths and other public places of encroachments, confiscating goods obstructing the movement of pedestrians and vehicles.

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Municipal Commissioner Bikramjit Singh Shergill said encroachments along roads and footpaths not only added to the congestion, but also inconvenienced pedestrians. Also, the illegality posed a threat to walkers.

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Civic officials said keeping footpaths and roadsides free of illegal structures was essential for ensuring smooth vehicular movement and pedestrians’ safety.

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Secretary-cum-Estate Officer Sushant Bhatia said roadsides, footpaths and public places were not meant for displaying goods and other material.

The official warned vendors of strict action in case they reoccupied the areas cleared of encroachments.

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The drive was carried out following the directions of Municipal Commissioner Bikramjit Singh Shergill and Secretary-cum-Estate Officer Sushant Bhatia, with Estate Officer Dharminderjit Singh supervising the operation.

Bhatia said similar drives would continue in other parts of the city. The officials appealed to traders, vendors and residents to cooperate with enforcement teams.