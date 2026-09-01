DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Grand Independence Day Sale Know More
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Amritsar / Amritsar: Footpaths, public places cleared of encroachments

Amritsar: Footpaths, public places cleared of encroachments

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 12:02 PM Sep 01, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Municipal Corporation employees load a cart onto a truck in Amritsar on Monday.
Advertisement

Stepping up its drive against encroachers, the Municipal Corporation on removed illegal structures from Sultanwind Road, Tarn Taran Road and the area near BK Dutt Gate. The civic body staff cleared roads, footpaths and other public places of encroachments, confiscating goods obstructing the movement of pedestrians and vehicles.

Advertisement

Municipal Commissioner Bikramjit Singh Shergill said encroachments along roads and footpaths not only added to the congestion, but also inconvenienced pedestrians. Also, the illegality posed a threat to walkers.

Advertisement

Civic officials said keeping footpaths and roadsides free of illegal structures was essential for ensuring smooth vehicular movement and pedestrians’ safety.

Advertisement

Secretary-cum-Estate Officer Sushant Bhatia said roadsides, footpaths and public places were not meant for displaying goods and other material.

The official warned vendors of strict action in case they reoccupied the areas cleared of encroachments.

Advertisement

The drive was carried out following the directions of Municipal Commissioner Bikramjit Singh Shergill and Secretary-cum-Estate Officer Sushant Bhatia, with Estate Officer Dharminderjit Singh supervising the operation.

Bhatia said similar drives would continue in other parts of the city. The officials appealed to traders, vendors and residents to cooperate with enforcement teams.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts