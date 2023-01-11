Amritsar: Four nabbed with heroin

Tribune News Service

Amritsar: The Amritsar rural police arrested four persons for possessing heroin. The Gharinda police nabbed two alleged drug peddlers identified as Jai Vijay of Basarke Bhaini village and Karanbir Singh of Gumanpura village for allegedly possessing 95-gm heroin. He said the duo was arrested during patrolling near Basarke Bhaini village. Their search led to the seizure. Meanwhile, the Beas police also arrested two persons with contraband. They were identified as Satnam Singh of Beas and Rajwinder Singh of Mehama Pandori village. The police recovered 50-gm heroin from them. Two separate cases under the NDPS Act were registered against them. Further probe was on. tns

Flesh trade racket busted

Amritsar: The Division B police arrested two persons, including a manager of a hotel, on the charge of immoral trafficking. They were identified as hotel manager Karan of Gehri Mandi and Sonu Peter of Preet Nagar. The owner of the hotel, Balbir Singh, was also nominated in the case. The police said they got a tip-off that the hotel owner was involved in immoral trafficking following which a raid was conducted. The hotel owner, who lives adjoining to the hotel, managed to escape. The police said raids were on to nab him. tns

City police nab six with heroin

Amritsar: The police arrested six persons, including a woman, in separate cases and recovered 114-gm heroin from their possession. The Sadar police nabbed Gurmeet Kaur of Shri Har Rai Avenue for drug peddling. The police confiscated 42-gm heroin, besides two electronic scales, Rs 15,890 from alleged drug proceeds, besides a scooter from her occupation. Meanwhile, Gurvir Singh of Bal Kalan village, Harpreet Singh of Majitha Road and Rahul of Nehru Colony were arrested with 30-gm, 5-gm and 10-gm heroin respectively. Similarly, Gurpreet Singh of Sher Shah Suri Road and Balwinder Singh of Mahindra Colony were held with 21-gm and 6-gm heroin. tns

5-kg heroin recovered

Tarn Taran: Packets of heroin were found at three locations along the International Border in the district on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday. The collective weight of the contrabands is 5.092 kg. SSP Gurmeet Singh Chauhan said the packets were found in — Khalra, Sarai Amanat Khan and Khemkaran. The BSF jawans recovered these contrabands. The SSP said 2.560-kg heroin was recovered in Khalra, two kg in Sarai Amanat Khan and 532-kg heroin in Khemkaran. oc

Employment bureau job fair

Amritsar: The district employment bureau will organise a placement camp on Wednesday. Deputy Director Employment Vikram Jeet said reputed national companies would participate in the camp. He said candidates can reach the district office between 10 am and 2 pm.