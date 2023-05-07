Amritsar: Four of family booked for theft

Tribune News Service

Amritsar: A local resident has accused his wife and her family of stealing jewellery. The Division B police on Saturday booked four members of his in-laws' family, including his wife, after they decamped with gold jewellery and Rs 5 lakh. Those booked were identified as Gurneet Kaur, Narinder Kaur, Amarjit Singh and Harshdeep Singh, all residents of Shahjahanpur in UP. Complainant Shakardeep Singh said Gurneet Kaur was his wife. He alleged she along with her family took away gold jewellery worth several lakhs and the cash along with important documents. They went to Australia without informing him. The police have registered a case.