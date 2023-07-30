Amritsar: Four vehicle lifters nabbed

Tribune News Service

Amritsar: The city police have nabbed four vehicle lifters in two separate incidents and recovered two stolen bikes from their possession. Rampal Singh and Karandeep Singh of Saidpur Kalan village in Gurdaspur were arrested with a bike from the Vijay Nagar area on the Batala road. Amandeep Singh of Damganj and Karan Tuli were arrested by the police from Katra Baghian near Ram Bagh with a stolen motorcycle. Two separate FIRs were registered against suspects at the Sadar and the Division D police stations. TNS

One held with 55-gm heroin

Amritsar: The police have arrested Amandeep Singh of New Kot Atma Ram in Sultanwind village for allegedly possessing 55 gm of heroin. A case under the NDPS Act was registered against the suspect and further investigation was on to find the source of the contraband.

