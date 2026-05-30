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Home / Amritsar / Amritsar fourth city in Punjab to have e-challan system

Amritsar fourth city in Punjab to have e-challan system

Amritsar joins SAS Nagar, Jalandhar and Ludhiana in adopting automated traffic enforcement

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PTI
Chandigarh, Updated At : 09:33 PM May 30, 2026 IST
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Amritsar has become the fourth city in Punjab to implement the automated e-challan system, Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav said during his visit to the city on Saturday.

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With this initiative, Amritsar joins SAS Nagar, Jalandhar and Ludhiana in adopting automated traffic enforcement.

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"The e-challan system aims to promote greater transparency, efficient traffic enforcement, and improved road safety across the city," he said.

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During his visit, DGP Yadav also inaugurated the newly established building of Police Station Mohkampura, which has been developed under the Smart City Project.

The new police station building has been developed to provide improved facilities for police personnel and ensure better accessibility and service for citizens.

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He termed it another significant step towards strengthening the state's policing infrastructure and improving public service delivery for Amritsar residents.

The DGP, accompanied by Commissioner of Police (CP) Amritsar Gurpreet Singh Bhullar and Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Border Range Sandeep Goel, also chaired a law and order review meeting to assess emerging crime trends and strengthen preventive policing strategies.

"Our focus remains on further enhancing public safety and security through proactively upgrading our policing infrastructure and embracing technological advancements," he said.

To further strengthen the camaraderie, Yadav joined officers and personnel of all ranks at a 'Bada Khana', sharing a meal and interacting extensively with the force.

The gathering was attended by distinguished representatives from the Indian Army, Indian Air Force, BSF, judiciary, and civil administration.

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