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Home / Amritsar / Amritsar: Friend has no role in ASI attack, still held: Foreign handler’s post

Amritsar: Friend has no role in ASI attack, still held: Foreign handler’s post

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PK Jaiswar
Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 09:31 AM Oct 19, 2026 IST
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A man from Himachal Pradesh has been booked for allegedly kidnapping and raping a 17-year-old girl in Punjab’s Hoshiarpur. Image credit/iStock
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Europe-based alleged gangster Badalpreet Singh, accused of targeting police personnel and orchestrating petrol bomb attacks at a trader’s house claimed in a social media post that Gurwinder Singh arrested by the Amritsar rural police in ASI Jaswant Singh attack case was being falsely implicated.

He alleged that Gurwinder was his classmate and friend, the reason why he was being targeted and falsely implicated.

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The police said the veracity of the social media post was yet to be established.

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Meanwhile, the Punjab Police have stepped up

the probe to nail his accomplices and get him deported to India.

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The police are also contemplating issuing a red corner notice for his arrest.

Sources privy to the investigation said the accused was in Spain or Portugal; and carrying out his nefarious activities, including targeted attacks and extortion rackets.

He is also wanted by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in connection with the grenade attack on the Thakurdwara temple last year. The NIA had earlier carried out raids at his residence in the village.

In the post, Badalpreet claimed Gurwinder Singh, arrested on Saturday was being tortured in the custody. He claimed that the police had no evidence against him.

Badalpreet originally hails from Pandori Waraich village here. His name has figured in many criminal cases

in the past.

ASI Jaswant Singh was shot at by unknown persons near Bhalapind village in the Rajasansi area on September 11.

Gurwinder Singh, the  fourth accused in the case, was arrested on Saturday.

The police have arrested three others in the case and among them are Gurpreet Singh, alias Gopi, and Karanbir Singh, alias Nandi, of Jhanjoti village.

Karanbir Singh was later killed in an encounter at Kandowal village falling under Jhander police jurisdiction on September 27. He, along with Gurpreet Gopi, was arrested on September 19.

He had fled police custody on September 22.

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