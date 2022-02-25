Amritsar: Gang robbed banks for easy money, drug abuse

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, February 24

The gang of robbers busted by the Amritsar rural police on Wednesday used to rob banks for easy money to live lavish lifestyle besides consuming drugs.

Kajal (32) was the kingpin of the gang and used to conduct a recee for striking on the bank for loot, said the police. Police officials privy to the investigations revealed that she used to work in a salon but fell in the trap of drug abuse. Due to her drug addiction, she was expelled by her family.

The police have arrested seven members of the gang following cross firing on Tuesday. Besides Kajal, the police arrested Rakesh Kumar, alias Vicky, of Majitha, Kulwinder Singh, alias Maddar Talwandi Nahar village, Manjit Singh aks Sonu of Baasarke Bhaini village in Tarn Taran, Gurpreet Singh alias Gora of Bhatti village, Vijay Singh and Sandeep Singh, alias Kaka, of Makhi Kalan village.

The police had recovered Rs 28.2 lakh, four pistols, five rifles, 20 live cartridges, two bikes and an i20 car from their possession.

Deepak Hilori, SSP, Amritsar rural, said a team headed by SP (D) Manoj Thakur was deputed to nab the gang involved in four bank robberies occurred in the rural belt in the past three months. The same gang was involved in the three bank robberies in Tarn Taran. They had also snatched a car from Batala, besides making a failed bid to loot a bank in Tarn Taran.

Hilori informed that Kulwinder Singh had around seven different cases of robberies, kidnapping and drug peddling against him. Gurpreet Singh also had four cases of similar nature against him. He said the gang had robbed around five banks in Amritsar rural and three in Tarn Taran. Earlier they had snatched a car from Amritsar city and another i20 car from Majitha. The accused were currently on police remand and further interrogation was under progress. The police hope of solving several cases during further course of investigations, said Hilori. —