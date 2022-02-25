Amritsar: Gang robbed banks for easy money, drug abuse

Amritsar, February 24
The gang of robbers busted by the Amritsar rural police on Wednesday used to rob banks for easy money to live lavish lifestyle besides consuming drugs.
Kajal (32) was the kingpin of the gang and used to conduct a recee for striking on the bank for loot, said the police. Police officials privy to the investigations revealed that she used to work in a salon but fell in the trap of drug abuse. Due to her drug addiction, she was expelled by her family.
The police have arrested seven members of the gang following cross firing on Tuesday. Besides Kajal, the police arrested Rakesh Kumar, alias Vicky, of Majitha, Kulwinder Singh, alias Maddar Talwandi Nahar village, Manjit Singh aks Sonu of Baasarke Bhaini village in Tarn Taran, Gurpreet Singh alias Gora of Bhatti village, Vijay Singh and Sandeep Singh, alias Kaka, of Makhi Kalan village.
The police had recovered Rs 28.2 lakh, four pistols, five rifles, 20 live cartridges, two bikes and an i20 car from their possession.
Deepak Hilori, SSP, Amritsar rural, said a team headed by SP (D) Manoj Thakur was deputed to nab the gang involved in four bank robberies occurred in the rural belt in the past three months. The same gang was involved in the three bank robberies in Tarn Taran. They had also snatched a car from Batala, besides making a failed bid to loot a bank in Tarn Taran.
Hilori informed that Kulwinder Singh had around seven different cases of robberies, kidnapping and drug peddling against him. Gurpreet Singh also had four cases of similar nature against him. He said the gang had robbed around five banks in Amritsar rural and three in Tarn Taran. Earlier they had snatched a car from Amritsar city and another i20 car from Majitha. The accused were currently on police remand and further interrogation was under progress. The police hope of solving several cases during further course of investigations, said Hilori. —
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Ukraine conflict: Kyiv braces for assault as Russian forces close in on Capital
President Volodymyr Zelenskiy tweeted that there had been he...
Ukraine-Russia conflict: Kyiv residents told to make Molotov cocktails
Missiles pounded Kyiv overnight and air raid sirens wailed
Ukraine crisis: Centre arranges two evacuation flights to bring back stranded Indians
The government has asked its nationals to reach Ukraine-Roma...
MEA sets up camp offices in Lviv, Chernivtsi towns to facilitate transit of Indians from Ukraine
Russian-speaking officials being sent to camp offices to coo...
Mohali court denies bail to SAD leader Bikram Singh Majithia in drugs case
The apex court had recently directed Punjab Police not to ar...