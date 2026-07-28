Amritsar: Gangster Billa sent to 8-day police remand

The Punjab Police on Monday produced deported gangster Jobanjit Singh, alias Billa, a resident of Arjan Manga village, before a court in Baba Bakala after bringing him back from Indonesia. The court remanded him to eight days of police custody for further interrogation.

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The Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF), with assistance from central agencies, secured his return to India under Operation Nomad Hunt. Billa had been absconding for several months and was wanted in more than a dozen criminal cases, including four murder cases, attempt to murder, extortion, offences under the Arms Act and charges related to organised crime.

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The police said he was arrested at Jakarta International Airport on July 20 on the basis of an Interpol Red Corner Notice. After the completion of legal formalities in Indonesia, he was flown to Mumbai and later brought to Punjab on transit remand.