Amritsar: Garbage crisis gains political traction; dump near mall becomes flashpoint

Smoke billowing out of the burning garbage near a cycle track close to VR Ambarsar Mall became the subject of a social media video by Congress leader Anil Joshi.

The 2-km cycle track and Fitness Street around the mall and Taj Swarna was developed during Anil Joshi's tenure as Punjab's Local Bodies Minister in the SAD-BJP government.

The visuals brought into focus a civic problem that has increasingly become difficult for Amritsar to ignore — garbage heaps, illegal dumping and the open burning of waste. Joshi called it an ‘international embarrassment’, saying, “The AAP claims of working towards improving the health of the people of Punjab fall flat as they are breathing toxic air."

The issue is now finding political traction, with leaders of both the Congress and the BJP taking up sanitation concerns from their respective constituencies and turning the city's garbage crisis into a fresh point of confrontation with the AAP government ahead of the 2027 Assembly elections.

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In Amritsar East, BJP leader and former IAS officer Jagmohan Singh Raju has been highlighting garbage accumulation through visits to different wards, including Maqboolpura, Mohindra Colony, drawing attention to dumping sites and the problems faced by residents. As he calls the civic mess a "failure of governance", MLA Jeevanjot Kaur launched a cleanliness drive in her constituency.

In February this year, Raju had also approached the National Green Tribunal (NGT) over alleged illegal dumping of garbage and deteriorating sanitation conditions forcing the NGT to issue notices to the Municipal Corporation and the Punjab Government, taking the issue beyond political criticism and into the environmental justice system.

In September 2026, Congress councillors, led by Vikas Soni, protested outside the Municipal Corporation office, raised several civic issues, including garbage accumulation across the city and the functioning of the private waste-management contractor and continue to highlight civic lapses.

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The scale of the problem is reflected in the Municipal Corporation's own submissions before the NGT. In an affidavit filed in September 2026, the civic body acknowledged that 220-260 metric tonnes of fresh waste was still being sent to landfills daily without processing, against an estimated daily waste generation of 680-720 metric tonnes.

While the ruling party MLAs, including Dr Inderbir Singh Nijjer from Amritsar South and Jeevanjot Kaur from Amritsar East, have claimed success in streamlining garbage collection and bio remediation, a wider civic movement "Chalo Amritsar" has also been demanding accountability from the ruling party and political representatives on worrying aspects like garbage being set on fire in public spaces and residential neighbourhoods; and legacy waste.

For the opposition, garbage has become an easily identifiable symbol of civic governance.

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BJP and Congress leaders are using these local grievances to question the AAP government's claims of improved urban amenities and administrative efficiency. The challenge for the government, meanwhile, is to ensure that cleanliness drives and waste-management announcements translate into lasting solutions on the ground.

Hardeep Singh Saluja, a resident of the Race Course road, said, "Garbage, basic sanitation and civic issues are most important for residents as these define our living conditions. In Amritsar, civic cleanliness is connected not just with quality of life, but also with public health, religious heritage, tourism and the city's identity."

Mayor and senior AAP leader Jatinder Singh Moti Bhatia, has repeatedly claimed that the MC will ensure complete removal of landfill site on the Chabal road, which has approximately 1.5 lakh metric tonnes of legacy waste spread across 11 acres.

He has set the January 2027 deadline. As of now, the city's landfill situation remains a work in progress. Also, the issue is not just limited to legacy waste, but also everyday open dumping of garbage at various sites across city.