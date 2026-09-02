Amritsar: Garbage crisis in villages far from over

The civic body has failed to check open dumping of waste along roads and in vacant plots in villages despite arrangements under the government’s Solid Waste Management Project for separate collection and proper disposal of wet and dry waste in place.

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The situation has raised questions over the implementation and monitoring of the waste management system at the village level.

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Although officials have repeatedly issued directions regarding segregation and scientific disposal of waste, piles of garbage can still be seen littering open areas in villages.

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Taking note of the need to strengthen the system, Additional Deputy Commissioner (Rural Development) Surinder Singh on Tuesday held a meeting with Block Development and Panchayat Officers (BDPOs), Panchayati Raj officials and other field staff to review solid waste management arrangements in all villages of the district.

During the meeting, the ADC directed officials to ensure execution of the Solid Waste Management Project and intensify public awareness regarding segregation of wet and dry waste at source. He said door-to-door collection of household waste and its scientific disposal should be ensured through adequate arrangements at the village level.

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He stressed that residents should be encouraged to keep wet and dry waste separately from the point of generation.

For this, villages should have adequate waste collection carts or vehicles and sanitation workers, besides infrastructure for handling, segregation and processing of collected waste. The ADC also directed the officials to complete the construction of boundary walls and segregation sheds within the stipulated timeframe. Regular monitoring should be carried out to eliminate the practice of dumping garbage in the open, he said.