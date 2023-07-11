Amritsar: Girl duped of Rs 19L, one booked

Amritsar: The Civil Lines police have booked a fake travel agent for duping a local girl of Rs 19 lakh for providing visa to her for studying in the United Kingdom and settling her family there. The accused was identified as Harpreet Singh of Laxmi Vihar on Majitha Road. He was booked under Sections 420, 467, 468, 471 and 120-B of the IPC and Section 13 of the Punjab Travel and Professional Regulation Act. Mandeeep Kaur, the complainant and resident of Jethuwal village, alleged that the accused took the money from her for getting her family settled in the UK and also provide study visa for her. However, he neither sent them to the UK nor returned the money. The police have registered a case against him following a probe. tns
One held with stolen scooter
Amritsar: The Civil lines police have arrested Sumit, alias Bhungi, of Karampura area for allegedly possessing a stolen scooter and a fake number plate. A case has been registered against him and further probe was on.
