Amritsar girl secures spot in national debate squad

Amritsar, January 10

Zyna Dhillon, a student of Invictus International School, has brought laurels to the city by making it to the National Debate Squad. Zyna, a student Class XI, has been selected as a member of team India that will represent the country in various international debate tournaments this year.

“Debating is therapeutic for me and I took up creative writing and researching about globally relevant topics during pandemic. It’s a great honour for me to be able to represent the country on global platform and I definitely look forward to it,” shared Zyna.